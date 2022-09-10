Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RRR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a hold rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp set a $45.00 price objective on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.67.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ RRR opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average is $40.64. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.39 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 146.71% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

