Reef Trading 4.1% Higher This Week (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, Reef has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One Reef coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a market capitalization of $78.12 million and $19.53 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00163037 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00036253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00095666 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef is a nPoS/PoC coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 19,509,853,969 coins and its circulating supply is 19,986,755,513 coins. The official website for Reef is reef.finance. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.