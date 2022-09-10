Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Guggenheim

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Relmada Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $958.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.62. Relmada Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $33.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics will post -5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 16,012 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $306,309.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,246.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 946,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 726,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,707,000 after acquiring an additional 567,573 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,540,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,557,000 after acquiring an additional 353,750 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,641,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 155,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.