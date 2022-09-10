Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on REPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Repsol from €17.50 ($17.86) to €16.50 ($16.84) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Repsol from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Repsol from €15.50 ($15.82) to €16.70 ($17.04) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Repsol from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.80 ($17.14) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Repsol from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.90.

REPYY stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. Repsol has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $17.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Repsol ( OTCMKTS:REPYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. Repsol had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repsol will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $0.277 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This is an increase from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.26. Repsol’s payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

