Request Achieves Market Capitalization of $122.85 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. Request has a total market cap of $122.85 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Request has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. One Request coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,641.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004726 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00057900 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013890 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00068021 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005488 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00075871 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,830,316 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

Request Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

