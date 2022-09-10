ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) versus NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Financial Survey

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) and ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NuVasive and ReShape Lifesciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuVasive $1.14 billion 2.13 -$64.09 million ($0.80) -58.31 ReShape Lifesciences $13.60 million 0.65 -$61.93 million ($4.91) -0.08

ReShape Lifesciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NuVasive. NuVasive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ReShape Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuVasive 1 4 7 0 2.50 ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NuVasive and ReShape Lifesciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

NuVasive currently has a consensus price target of $61.91, indicating a potential upside of 32.71%. ReShape Lifesciences has a consensus price target of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 637.18%. Given ReShape Lifesciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ReShape Lifesciences is more favorable than NuVasive.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of NuVasive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NuVasive and ReShape Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuVasive -3.41% 11.12% 4.20% ReShape Lifesciences -836.85% -70.86% -59.40%

Volatility and Risk

NuVasive has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NuVasive beats ReShape Lifesciences on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment. The company also offers cervical total disc replacement technology for cervical spinal fusion surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology, and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and Pulse platform, a software ecosystem that integrates multiple hardware technologies into a single, condensed footprint in the operating room. In addition, it provides expandable growing rod implant systems for the treatment of early-onset scoliosis; various biologics that are used to aid in the spinal fusion or bone healing process; Precice, an intramedullary implant device that utilizes the MAGEC technology to non-invasively lengthen the femur and tibia; and onsite and remote monitoring of the neurological systems of patients undergoing spinal and brain-related surgeries. The company sells its products to patients, surgeons, hospitals, and insurers through independent sales agents, directly employed sales personnel, and distributors in the United States and internationally. NuVasive, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract. It also offers ReShapeCare virtual health coaching program, a virtual telehealth weight management program that supports healthy lifestyle changes for all medically managed weight-loss patients; and ReShape Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation, a technology that is in preclinical development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. In addition, the company provides Obalon Balloon System, a swallowable capsule used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

