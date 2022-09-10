Reviewing Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ) & Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) and Christopher & Banks (OTCMKTS:CBKCQ – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Victoria’s Secret & Co. and Christopher & Banks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victoria’s Secret & Co. $6.78 billion 0.42 $646.00 million $5.27 6.55 Christopher & Banks $348.85 million 0.00 -$16.69 million N/A N/A

Victoria’s Secret & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than Christopher & Banks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victoria’s Secret & Co. 0 5 6 0 2.55 Christopher & Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Victoria’s Secret & Co. and Christopher & Banks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus price target of $53.54, indicating a potential upside of 55.14%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Christopher & Banks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Victoria’s Secret & Co. and Christopher & Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victoria’s Secret & Co. 7.13% 201.43% 11.98% Christopher & Banks N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Victoria’s Secret & Co. beats Christopher & Banks on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co. operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands. As of March 2, 2022, it operated approximately 1,400 retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, Ohio.

About Christopher & Banks

Christopher & Banks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 50 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories. As of September 11, 2020, the company operated 452 stores, including 316 missy, petite, women stores; and 77 Outlet stores, 31 Christopher & Banks stores, and 28 C.J. Banks stores in its women's plus size clothing division CJ Banks in 44 states. It also operates christopherandbanks.com, an e-commerce website for its Christopher & Banks and CJ Banks brands. The company was formerly known as Braun's Fashions Corporation and changed its name to Christopher & Banks Corporation in July 2000. Christopher & Banks Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota. On April 13, 2021, the voluntary petition of Christopher & Banks Corporation for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on January 13, 2021.

