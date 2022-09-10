Reviewing Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (LVLU) and Its Peers

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million $2.05 million -1.48 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Competitors $15.77 billion $827.28 million -6.14

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

52.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 2 6 0 2.75 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Competitors 167 1019 3300 46 2.71

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 116.38%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 51.42%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0.70% 12,267.49% 89.34% Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Competitors -12.32% 318.46% -7.67%

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

(Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.