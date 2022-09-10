Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-0.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.21-0.25 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REYN. Barclays lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.35. 326,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,337. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.32. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $32.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

