RH (NYSE:RH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 68.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.48 earnings per share. RH updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $273.56 on Friday. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $733.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.88 and a 200-day moving average of $300.97.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total value of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,954 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of RH by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.44.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

