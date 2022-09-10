RH (NYSE:RH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 68.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.48 earnings per share. RH updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
RH Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $273.56 on Friday. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $733.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.88 and a 200-day moving average of $300.97.
Insider Buying and Selling at RH
In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total value of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,954 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH
Analyst Ratings Changes
RH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.44.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RH (RH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.