Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC lowered its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,476 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group comprises approximately 2.5% of Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $13,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 413.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($72.50) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 4.7 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,506,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $53.21 and a 1 year high of $84.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.12.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $2.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.