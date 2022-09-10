ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ) Trading 3.3% Higher

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.43 and last traded at $29.43. 1,038 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.