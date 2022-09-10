Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.07

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.07 and traded as low as C$3.27. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at C$3.32, with a volume of 68,318 shares traded.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$285.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a current ratio of 8.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.58.

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The mining company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

