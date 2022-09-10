Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Cut to C$72.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.65.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RCI stock opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.10%. On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.3884 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $733,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 73,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. 44.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

