Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.84-$4.12 EPS.

Shares of ROST traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.51. 2,046,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,522,040. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average of $87.48. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $102.61.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

