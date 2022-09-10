Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.73

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 2796 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROYMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 632 ($7.64) to GBX 360 ($4.35) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 410 ($4.95) in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $371.67.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86.

Royal Mail Increases Dividend

Royal Mail Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.2698 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

(Get Rating)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.