Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) PT Lowered to 600.00 at Citigroup

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from 775.00 to 600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Royal Unibrew A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ROYUF opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.69. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 1-year low of $79.25 and a 1-year high of $107.00.

Royal Unibrew A/S Company Profile

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Faxe Kondi, Original Long drink, LemonSoda, Novelle, Faxe, Lorina, Vitamalt, Kalnapilis, and other brands.

