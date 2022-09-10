Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Purchased by Suvretta Capital Management LLC

Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,025,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,337 shares during the quarter. Royalty Pharma makes up about 2.4% of Suvretta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Suvretta Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Royalty Pharma worth $78,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 57,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.22, a current ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.29. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Royalty Pharma

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 98.70%.

In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $1,295,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 970,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,894,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $1,967,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 376,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,473,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $1,295,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 970,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,894,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 710,338 shares of company stock worth $30,386,411 in the last three months. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

