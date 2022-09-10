Ruff (RUFF) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Ruff (RUFF) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $138,604.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruff coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ruff

Ruff is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain.

Buying and Selling Ruff

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem.As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

