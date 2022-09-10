Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Lifted to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $103.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $95.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

NYSE RHP opened at $86.46 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.36 and a 200-day moving average of $87.06.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $37,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,561.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $424,250.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $37,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

