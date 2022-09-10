Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,527 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,260,000 after purchasing an additional 48,216 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 360.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 97,969 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,704.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,057,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,765,000 after purchasing an additional 998,690 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 88,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA IWR traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.35. 924,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,311. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.51. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.