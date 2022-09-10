Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,447,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,587,000 after acquiring an additional 508,287 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,064,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,651,000 after purchasing an additional 492,231 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,623,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,240,000 after purchasing an additional 614,039 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 612,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,228 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 544,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,440,000 after purchasing an additional 69,720 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.59. The company had a trading volume of 182,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,350. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.58. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $119.11 and a 1 year high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

