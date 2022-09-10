Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $975,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAB. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,862,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,458,000 after acquiring an additional 693,467 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,497,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,802,000 after acquiring an additional 146,155 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,562,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,733,000 after acquiring an additional 70,938 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BAB traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $26.69. 772,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,743. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $33.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.31.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.