Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,913 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at $108,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on OCSL shares. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.0 %

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.93. 696,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,459. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.59%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading

