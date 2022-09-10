Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 644 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,632,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,294 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $20,928,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 17,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 14,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.81. 4,129,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,545,209. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.56 and a 200 day moving average of $99.19. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

