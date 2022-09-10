Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 51,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.37. 1,482,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,278. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $42.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average is $38.03.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.