Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 4,782 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,571 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAL. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Halliburton to $46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.53.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE HAL traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.66. 7,861,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,126,298. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

