Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 5,363 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,363 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346,887 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,729,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $540,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,732 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,203 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,309,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,581,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,134 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.91. 13,895,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,552,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 73.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.