Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:BX traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.67. 2,309,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,981. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.03 and its 200-day moving average is $107.38. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.97 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

