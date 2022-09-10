Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.69 Million

Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. Sanshu Inu has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $13,354.00 worth of Sanshu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sanshu Inu coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sanshu Inu has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004639 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00035827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,505.23 or 0.99745903 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00036774 BTC.

Sanshu Inu Profile

Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. Sanshu Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Sanshu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SanshuArmy. Sanshu Inu’s official Twitter account is @SanshuToken. Sanshu Inu’s official website is sanshuinu.finance.

Buying and Selling Sanshu Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanshu Inu Finance is a fully decentralized, transactions network where all decisions are made by the community.$SANSHU’s deflationary mechanisms include a burn and redistribution system. 1% of each transaction is burned, and 1% is distributed as rewards to holders.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanshu Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sanshu Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sanshu Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

