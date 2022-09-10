SCB X Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of SCB X Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 802 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54.

SCB X Public Company Limited operates as a holding company for The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited that provides various financial products and services. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, and long term deposit accounts; payroll solutions; home, car, and personal loans; accident, savings, health expense, and other insurance services; debit, credit, prepaid, and gift cards; mutual funds, bonds, debentures, and other investment products; and payment, digital banking, and other services.

