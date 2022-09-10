Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on G24. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.30 ($65.61) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($72.45) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($71.43) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €59.96 ($61.18) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.30. Scout24 has a 1 year low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a 1 year high of €71.50 ($72.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.22.

About Scout24

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.