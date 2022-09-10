Sentinel Chain Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (SENC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $84,294.82 and approximately $13,127.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00036042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,258.27 or 1.00018795 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036404 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value.The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

