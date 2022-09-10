ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Holdings Reduced by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,928 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 0.7% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $26,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,362,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 83,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38,942 shares during the period. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,256 shares of company stock worth $14,019,372 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $470.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $462.03 and a 200-day moving average of $487.47. The company has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.52, a PEG ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

