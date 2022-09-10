Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of IWN stock traded up $2.89 on Friday, reaching $147.18. 1,872,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,283. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $133.55 and a one year high of $178.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.01.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.