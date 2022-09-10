Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,153 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 42,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.46. 923,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,168. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $27.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93.

