Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Shares Up 5.2%

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.02. 3,278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 13,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Shawcor to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Shawcor from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

