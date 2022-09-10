Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $20.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.62.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 664.17 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Transactions at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 709.22%. The company had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Shoals Technologies Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $93,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,955.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ty P. Daul acquired 5,500 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $93,463.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,955.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 102,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 258,230 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

