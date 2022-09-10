Shyft Network (SHFT) Price Reaches $0.0223 on Exchanges

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Shyft Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Shyft Network has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Shyft Network has a market cap of $11.03 million and approximately $50,426.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,263.21 or 1.00072359 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00036630 BTC.

Shyft Network Profile

Shyft Network (CRYPTO:SHFT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 493,399,605 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork. The official website for Shyft Network is shyft.network.

Shyft Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shyft Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shyft Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

