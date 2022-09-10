Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BSRR. Raymond James cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp to $23.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BSRR opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $28.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $319.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.02%.

Insider Activity at Sierra Bancorp

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Michele M. Gil acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.27 per share, with a total value of $44,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,495 shares in the company, valued at $55,563.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter worth $119,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 47.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

