Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $2.32 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,082 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 0.4% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Adobe were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Adobe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.12.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $8.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $392.15. 86,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.33. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $183.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.