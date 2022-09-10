SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

NYSE SBOW opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $681.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.25. SilverBow Resources has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $49.91.

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $182.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 18.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles W. Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,436.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 8,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $410,474.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,215,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,311,638.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,436.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,717 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 2,243.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

