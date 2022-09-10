SIR Capital Management L.P. Has $5.02 Million Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

SIR Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,111 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 184,795 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of PDC Energy worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,067,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $108,123,000 after acquiring an additional 849,289 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after acquiring an additional 461,103 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,676,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $81,797,000 after acquiring an additional 405,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 512,742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,739 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $563,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,856,251.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $563,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,856,251.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $61,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,184,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,809,240 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PDCE stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.04. The stock had a trading volume of 372,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,338. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 2.57.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. On average, analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PDCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

