SIR Capital Management L.P. Purchases 34,500 Shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.71% of Eneti worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NETI. Valueworks LLC grew its stake in shares of Eneti by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 516,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eneti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,765,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eneti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eneti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Eneti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,356,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eneti in a report on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Eneti Stock Performance

Shares of NETI stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. 141,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. Eneti Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $17.95.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Eneti had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $61.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eneti Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eneti Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Eneti’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Eneti Profile

(Get Rating)

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

See Also

