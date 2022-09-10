SIR Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 69,739 U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,739 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of U.S. Silica as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Silica by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 860,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after buying an additional 309,996 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 87,063 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 37,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,905,214 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,909,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Stock Up 10.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SLCA traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,060. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $388.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLCA shares. Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Insider Activity at U.S. Silica

In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Stacy Russell sold 14,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $232,845.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,687.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Jennings Kacal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,229,467. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.