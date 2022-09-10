SIR Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

SIR Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 276,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,503,247 shares during the quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,590,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,379,000 after buying an additional 33,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEX stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.37. 2,714,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,461. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.58. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 2.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $842.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.73 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEX shares. StockNews.com lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

