SIR Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

SIR Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.51. 670,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.93. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.64 and a 12 month high of $104.21.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 10.82%. MasTec’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of MasTec from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MasTec to $97.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.18.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

