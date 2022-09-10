SIR Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

SIR Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,616 shares during the quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth $1,877,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in ProPetro by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ProPetro by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 479,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 65,605 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $326,016.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PUMP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on ProPetro to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on ProPetro to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

Shares of PUMP stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 717,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,294. The firm has a market cap of $949.49 million, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $16.92.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.55). ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

