SIR Capital Management L.P. Sells 227,535 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

SIR Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 227,535 shares during the period. Targa Resources comprises 6.6% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SIR Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $37,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 403.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.83.

Insider Activity

Targa Resources Stock Performance

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,017. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $81.50.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.09%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

