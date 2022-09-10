SIR Capital Management L.P. Sells 353,700 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

SIR Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 353,700 shares during the quarter. Vermilion Energy comprises 1.2% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.19% of Vermilion Energy worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 32,966 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 72,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 425.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 481,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after acquiring an additional 390,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 863,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after acquiring an additional 133,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Vermilion Energy stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,489,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,864. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $672.99 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0628 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

